Women’s World Cup watch parties for every country

National Harbor will show most of the matches on the 18-foot screen near the waterfront, and hold clinics and offer specials.

Fado Irish Pub, though dubbing itself the headquarters for Team USA, is scheduled to show every match and is offering bucket deals on select beers.

As they did for the men’s tournament last year, Mackey’s Public House will show all the matches and offer specials.

Franklin Hall will be open for every U.S. women’s game with full sound, and starting Tuesday, June 11, will have a woman owned/operated Tap Takeover highlighting beer made by women in the craft beer scene.

Opaline Bar & Brasserie will feature fare representing the countries participating in the games, and local draft beers for $8.

St. Arnold’s Mussel Bar’s Jefferson Place location will open at 11 a.m. with $6 half liter beer specials and food specials for all matches.

Places like Ireland’s Four Courts, Lou’s City Bar, The Queen Vic, The Fairmont Hotel and Silver Branch Brewery are also expected to have specials during select games.

(Courtesy National Harbor)