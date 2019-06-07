Women’s World Cup watch parties for every country

The Women’s World Cup promises to be a popular draw in and around D.C. Want to join in on the fun? Here’s a comprehensive list of places to enjoy the action.
In our research, we found many of the embassies for the nations represented in the tournament are not holding official watch parties. So we’ll start with some local places showing all the games before going group-by-group to see which individual nations will have events in the area. Know of a watch party we haven’t listed? Let us know and we’ll add it in.