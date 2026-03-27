NASA is about to send humans on a flight around the moon

Artemis II will give astronauts a rare view of the moon, including the far side that can't be seen from Earth.

From left: Artemis II backup crewmembers NASA astronaut Andre Douglas and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jenni Gibbons and prime crewmembers NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, and NASA astronaut Christina Koch, pose for a picture with NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, secured to the mobile launcher, as it makes the 4.2 mile journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis II test flight will take Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch from NASA, and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen from the CSA (Canadian Space Agency), around the Moon and back to Earth no later than April 2026. (Courtesy NASA/Joel Kowsky) Courtesy NASA/Joel Kowsky Artemis II NASA astronauts (left to right) Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen stand in the white room on the crew access arm of the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B as part of an integrated ground systems test at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The test ensures the ground systems team is ready to support the crew timeline on launch day. (Courtesy NASA/Frank Michaux/NASA/Frank Michaux) Courtesy NASA/Frank Michaux/NASA/Frank Michaux ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Four astronauts are set to blast off next week on NASA’s first human moon mission in 53 years called Artemis II.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, will take a 10-day trip around the moon, without landing.

“For the first time since 1972, humans will be far away from the Earth,” Noah Petro, project scientist on the first Artemis Lunar Surface Science Team told WTOP. He’s also a research scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Artemis II will be the first crewed test of NASA’s huge Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft. It was tested without a crew during the Artemis I mission in 2022.

Artemis II will give astronauts a rare view of the moon, including the far side that can’t be seen from Earth.

“They’re going to be looking for subtle textural differences on the lunar surface, color differences and if the geometry allows us, they’re going to be looking for small flashes of light that are meteorite strikes on the lunar surface,” Petro said.

He hopes what the astronauts see can help scientists better understand what’s been happening on the moon since it was formed.

The mission also aims to study how the human body responds to travel in the harsh environment of deep space.

“We’re actually sending an experiment called Avatar that will be taking blood from each astronaut …(and) flying it with them as basically additional mini crew members,” Petro said.

If all goes according to plan, Artemis II will be launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 1.

The launch window opens at 6:24 p.m., and you’ll be able to watch the liftoff live online.

The broader aim of the Artemis program is to get astronauts back on the moon, and eventually to Mars.

The next mission, Artemis III, is planned for next year and will test one or both of the lunar landers that are being developed by Space X and Blue Origin.

Artemis IV, expected to launch in early 2028, plans to bring humans back to the surface of the moon for the first time in decades.

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