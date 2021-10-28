Coronavirus News: Prince George’s Co. extends indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. lifts mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Science News » Solar wing jammed on…

Solar wing jammed on NASA spacecraft chasing asteroids

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 10:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is debating whether to try to fix a jammed solar panel on its newly launched Lucy spacecraft, en route to explore an unprecedented number of asteroids.

The problem cropped up shortly after the spacecraft’s Oct. 16 liftoff on a 12-year journey.

After measuring the electric current this week, NASA reported Wednesday that one of Lucy’s two giant, circular solar panels is only between 75% and 95% extended. A lanyard is holding it in place.

Any attempt at reopening the wing — which is 24 feet in diameter (7 meters) — would not occur before mid-November.

So far, the problem has not affected Lucy’s outbound flight, so there’s no rush to figure out the next step, according to NASA. Everything else on the spacecraft is working properly.

The nearly $1 billion mission seeks to explore seven so-called Trojan asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit around the sun and another space rock closer to home. Lucy should swoop within 600 miles (965 kilometers) of each target.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Science News

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

Could AI help stave off the brain drain of federal retirement?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up