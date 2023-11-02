Safe Thanksgiving foods for your pet

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, family and feasting. While you prepare a delectable spread for your loved ones, don't forget about your four-legged family members with these tips.

This content is provided by Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital.

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, family and feasting. While you prepare a delectable spread for your loved ones, don’t forget about your four-legged family members. Your pets can join in the celebration with some pet-friendly Thanksgiving treats. In this blog post, we’ll guide you through safe Thanksgiving foods to share with your furry friends.

1. Turkey treats

When it comes to turkey, plain, cooked turkey meat is safe for pets, but a few precautions are essential. Avoid giving them bones, skin and any seasoned or fatty parts. Opt for lean, boneless turkey and cut it into small, manageable pieces. Your pet will relish this protein-packed delight!

2. Mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes can be a pet-friendly treat, but be mindful of additives. Steer clear of adding butter, cream, garlic or other seasonings that might upset your pet’s stomach. Offer just a small spoonful as an occasional indulgence.

3. Green beans

Green beans are a nutritious and safe option for your pets. Whether steamed or boiled, serve them plain, without added salt or butter. Your furry friend will appreciate the crunchy texture and the wholesome goodness.

4. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a fall favorite for pets due to its high fiber and nutrient content, which supports digestive health. Opt for plain canned pumpkin (not pie filling) as a meal addition or a topping for their regular food.

5. Carrots

Carrots are an all-year-round favorite for many pets, making them an excellent crunchy snack for Thanksgiving. Fresh, raw carrots are a healthy choice and can be served in small, bite-sized pieces.

6. Fresh water

Regardless of the Thanksgiving foods you share with your pet, ensure they have access to fresh water throughout the day. This helps prevent dehydration and aids in digestion.

7. Keep the toxic stuff away

While these Thanksgiving foods are safe and delightful for your pet, it’s crucial to avoid harmful ingredients. Items such as onions, garlic, grapes, raisins, chocolate and nuts can be toxic to pets and should never be on their menu.

This Thanksgiving, create cherished memories by sharing a few safe and tasty holiday treats with your beloved pet. Remember to keep portion sizes small and prioritize their health and well-being. We wish you and your furry friends a joyful and safe Thanksgiving celebration!

If you have more questions or need personalized advice about your pet’s diet, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital team. They’re here to help you keep your pets happy and healthy throughout the year. Your pet’s well-being is our top priority.