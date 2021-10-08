Spooktacular Halloween treats for your pets

Halloween is probably my most favorite holiday. Growing up in Miami, we never celebrated it much. We did the traditional pumpkin carving and trick or treating, which I have now passed on to my children, but we never decorated the house and we definitely never made special treats to eat. We lived on a corner lot between two major roads with a stop light at the intersection. Needless to say, we did not get many trick or treaters (maybe 1 in all of my childhood).

Fast forward to now, I go all out. My family decorates the house inside and out and hands out tons of candy. Interestingly, I have never dressed up my dogs nor baked them special goodies. I came close to it last year with Wilson, our golden retriever, who was only 5 months old at that time. It got me thinking that this year, now that my kids are not little ones anymore, maybe I should focus more on the pups. Pumpkin flavored coffees, cereals, pastries – if you can think it, you can probably find it pumpkin flavored this time of year. I think I started seeing it in August! So why not pumpkin flavored dog treats? Of course the internet did not let me down in options.

As always, please consult your veterinarian if you are unsure if your pup can eat these. We wish everyone a safe and YUMMY Halloween!