Pets and the spread of COVID-19

This content is sponsored by Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. Social distancing, hand washing, community spread the list goes on and on. The good news is, you’re NOT going to get it from your dog or cat! All the evidence from international and domestic human and animal health organizations including the CDC, WHO, and American Veterinary Medical Association shows NO cases of pet to human spread of COVID-19 or the coronavirus which causes it. There are also NO cases of pets becoming sick with COVID-19.

There is one reported case in Hong Kong of a dog who tested weak positive after the owner developed the disease. Some of the owner’s close human contacts were also confirmed with the coronavirus. This is a case of human to dog spread. The dog was kept in quarantine, the owner got better, the dog never showed symptoms of COVID-19, eventually tested negative and went home to the owner. Unfortunately, the dog passed away recently at 17 years of age from presumed unrelated causes.

Always remember to wash your hands after touching your pet and before eating to prevent transmission of other diseases and parasites, as recommended by the CDC, WHO, and the AVMA. And of course wash them frequently throughout the day because we are in the middle of a pandemic! But knowing that our dogs and cats are not going to give us COVID-19 is very reassuring. While we are more isolated from many of our human friends and activities, our pets provide great companionship, as always.

Written by Dr. Karen Farnan, Veterinarian