2025 in film: WTOP hears top 5 movie picks for the year

What were the best movies of 2025?

Kuya P of Nerds Rule the World, whose movie, TV and streaming reviews you hear regularly on WTOP, shared his favorite films of the year with us.

Kuya P of Nerds Rule the World joined WTOP's Michelle Basch to discuss his top 5 movies of 2025.

At No. 5 on his list is “One Battle After Another.”

“Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor … just a stellar cast. Sean Penn … oh my gosh, you’ll never see Sean Penn the same way again,” he said.

Kuya’s fourth pick is “Eternity.”

“Elizabeth Olsen has to make a choice between her first husband that passed away during the war, and her husband that was with her whole life. Who does she want to spend eternity with? It is a wild comedy drama — so sentimental, so very sweet, but also a barrel of laughs.”

No. 3 on his end-of-the-year list is the rebooted “Superman.”

“Just a lot of fun seeing our favorite heroes again, and leading to “Supergirl” that we’ll see in 2026,” he said.

Second on Kuya’s list is “Sinners.”

“Mixing Black history along with vampire lore along with Irish lore into one film, it’s just a cinematic experience.”

His top pick of the year is “Rental Family,” starring Brendan Fraser.

“It is just a film about empathy, on how we help each other. While we may be dealing with our own issues, there’s other people that are going through it even more. A beautiful film and so well done that I can’t recommend it enough.”

You can see and hear more of Kuya P’s reviews on YouTube.

