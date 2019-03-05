Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter

Cherry blossoms and outdoor concerts are just around the corner, but until then, there's always cake. Here are 18 recipes to get you through the rest of winter.

March comes in like a lion, and man are we feeling its roar.

So why not embrace the last of winter with some baking? Because cherry blossoms and outdoor concerts are just around the corner, but until then, there’s always cake:

One-pot Mexican hot chocolate brownies This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. Find the recipe on wtop.com. (Cheyenne Cohen via AP)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.