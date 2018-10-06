6 healthy fall ingredients and how to use them

1. Cranberry

Cranberry juice has been touted as an elixir for fighting urinary tract infections, possibly due to its abundance of a group of phytochemicals known as proanthocyanins. Lesser known is that cranberries provide other antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that are good for your heart.

— Top your oatmeal with dried cranberries and nuts for a hearty breakfast.

— Add dried cranberries to cooked quinoa for a fruity side dish.

— Roast fresh cranberries with oil, thyme and a sprinkling of sugar, and add them to a cold, leafy green salad.

