14 summer dessert recipes

Need something sweet that screams “summer?” Try one of these seasonally satisfying recipes — perfect for firefly chases, pool lounging and backyard barbecues.
WASHINGTON — Need something sweet that screams “summer?”
Try one of these seasonally satisfying recipes — perfect for firefly chases, pool lounging and backyard barbecues.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.