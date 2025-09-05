Frozen vegetables sold in 6 states recalled due listeria risk

Bags of Endico frozen vegetables sold in six states and Washington, D.C., are being recalled because of a risk of listeria contamination, federal officials said Thursday.

▶ Watch Video: Maintaining the safety of our food

Bags of frozen vegetables sold in six states and Washington, D.C., are being recalled because of a risk of listeria contamination, federal officials said Thursday.

The Endico 2.5 lb bags of frozen peas and carrots and mixed vegetables were distributed in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida and Washington, D.C., between July 18 and Aug. 4, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration’s recall notice said. The company, Endico Potatoes Inc., is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

Here are the lot codes of the recalled products:

Peas and carrots: lot 110625, production date 6/11/25, use by date 6/10/27

Mixed vegetables: lot 170625, production date 6/17/25, use by date 6/16/27

Bags of Endico frozen vegetables are recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination, the FDA said.FDA

No illnesses had been reported as of Thursday, the FDA said.

Sampling of the products at a distributor in Pennsylvania showed positive tests for the bacteria listeria monocytogenes, the agency said.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Healthy people who get a listeria infection may experience shot-term symptoms, including fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Anyone who has bought the recalled vegetables should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can contact Endico with any questions at 1-800-431-1398.