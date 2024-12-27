Almost 7,500 pounds of raw pork sausage from Baltimore recalled

The Department of Agriculture is recalling about 7,500 pounds of raw pork sausage products produced in Baltimore, Maryland, after they were released without a federal inspection.

According to a news release, the raw Italian pork sausage items were produced from Oct. 3 through Dec. 19. The products that were recalled include the following:

10-lb. white cardboard box cases containing a plastic bag of “Old World Italian Sausage” with “rope” handwritten on the case.

10-lb. white cardboard box cases containing a plastic bag of “Old World Italian Sausage” with “link” handwritten on the case.

The items were released despite not receiving an inspection from the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. They also have the establishment number “EST. 10827” inside the USDA mark of inspection on its labels.

The products came from Baltimore-based Impero Foods & Meats Inc. and were shipped to restaurants and retail locations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

There have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions” due to people consuming the products. However, the department has asked anyone that is in possession of the recalled items to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

