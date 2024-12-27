Live Radio
Almost 7,500 pounds of raw pork sausage from Baltimore recalled

José Umaña | jumana@wtop.com

December 27, 2024, 12:30 PM

The Department of Agriculture is recalling about 7,500 pounds of raw pork sausage products produced in Baltimore, Maryland, after they were released without a federal inspection.

According to a news release, the raw Italian pork sausage items were produced from Oct. 3 through Dec. 19. The products that were recalled include the following:

  • 10-lb. white cardboard box cases containing a plastic bag of “Old World Italian Sausage” with “rope” handwritten on the case.
  • 10-lb. white cardboard box cases containing a plastic bag of “Old World Italian Sausage” with “link” handwritten on the case.

The items were released despite not receiving an inspection from the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. They also have the establishment number “EST. 10827” inside the USDA mark of inspection on its labels.

This label can be found on recalled raw sausage products from Baltimore. (Courtesy U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The products came from Baltimore-based Impero Foods & Meats Inc. and were shipped to restaurants and retail locations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

There have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions” due to people consuming the products. However, the department has asked anyone that is in possession of the recalled items to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

José Umaña

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

