Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that ‘may contain rocks’

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 23, 2023, 9:41 AM

Trader Joe’s grocery store has recalled two different types of cookies that “may contain rocks.”

The cookies are Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies with “sell by” dates of Oct. 19 through 21, and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with “sell by” dates of Oct. 17 through 21.

Trader Joe’s has recalled two different types of cookies due to them possibly containing rocks. (Courtesy Trader Joe’s)

The grocery chain said in an announcement that they were alerted of the issue by the supplier of the cookies and that “all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.”

Trader Joe’s says customers who bought these should not eat them and should throw them away or return them for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s didn’t provide any details about how the cookies may have come to contain rocks.

