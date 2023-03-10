Bedsure heating blankets, pads recalled over fire hazards

About 350,000 Bedsure electric blankets have been recalled due to a potential fire risk.

About 350,000 Bedsure electric blankets have been recalled due to a potential fire risk.

The controller for the electric heating blankets and pads can malfunction, which could cause fire and thermal burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been 137 reports of the blankets and pads overheating, melting, burning or even catching fire in consumer homes, according to CPSC, causing property damage and reports of 17 burn injuries, including an instance of second-degree burns.

The blankets, made by Bedshe International, were sold on Amazon and Bedsure’s official website from August 2022 through November 2022 for between $25 and $110.

The heating blankets come in throw, twin and full sizes are made of flannel or sherpa.

Owners can find their blanket or pad’s specific model number on a label on the back of the blanket, on the side of the digital controller or on the consumer’s Order History page.

The safety commission said that those who have one of the recalled pads or blankets should “immediately stop” using them and contact Bedsure for a full refund.

Find more information on the model numbers recalled and how to get a refund on the CPSC website.