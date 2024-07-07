Marylander among those made ill by microdosing candies behind nearly 50 illnesses

Food and Drug Administration officials said dozens of people have been made ill, including one person in Maryland, after consuming Diamond Shruumz.

Food and Drug Administration officials said dozens of people have been made ill, including one person in Maryland, after consuming Diamond Shruumz — a microdosing candy and gummy brand.

Officials began an initial investigation on June 7, after receiving eight reports of illness connected with the brand’s chocolate bars. Those cases grew to include one unidentified Marylander by June 18, more than a week before the Santa Ana, California-based Prophet Premium Blends, issued a recall for the product.

“As of July 1, 2024, a total of 48 illnesses have been reported from 24 states,” the FDA said in a July 2 update.

Agency officials said that recalled products were sold online and in person at location across the U.S., including retails stores, smoke/vape shops and stores that sell hemp-derived products like CBD or delta-8 THC.

The ingredient muscimol, which is found in some types of mushrooms, is believed to be linked with symptoms such as seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension, reported by people who got sick.

FDA investigators said they believe that a death may be related to consumption of one of the products, but the FDA has yet to confirm the details of that report.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FDA and America’s Poison Center investigators continue to look into the reports, and encourage anyone with symptoms to reach out to their health provider or the Health Resources & Services Administration Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222.

