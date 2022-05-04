RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
Safeway recalls chicken Caesar salad over unlisted allergens

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

May 4, 2022, 7:33 AM

The ready-to-eat (RTE) Chicken Caesar salad sold at Safeway. The product is being recalled for not listing the allergens of anchovies, egg and wheat on its label.

Courtesy USDA
More than 700 pounds of a chicken Caesar salad are being recalled by grocer Safeway for not listing certain allergens on the package’s label.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that Safeway’s ready-to-eat (RTE) Chicken Caesar salad contains anchovies, egg and wheat — all of which are known allergens, but are not declared on the product label.

The RTE Chicken Caesar salads were produced on April 19 and distributed to Safeway’s stores in Maryland and Virginia, as well as Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The following product label is the one being recalled:

  • 13.6-oz. plastic bowl containing “Dole FRESH Takes CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD” with a use by date of 05/05/2022 and lot code S109000 1, located at the top of the front label.

So far, the USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from someone eating the RTE Chicken Caesar salad. The USDA advised anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness from eating this product should contact a health care provider.

The USDA also advised customers who have the product in their refrigerators to either throw it out or return it to the nearest Safeway store.

A customer complained to the producer of RTE Chicken Caesar salad about the improper labeling. The producer then notified the USDA of the incorrect label.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

