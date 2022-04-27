Ground beef recalled nationwide over E. coli concerns

More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled for possible E. coli contamination.

New Jersey-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services said concerns emerged after routine food safety testing of imported products. The affected products were shipped to retailers nationwide under various labels and brands. They were produced between Feb. 1, 2022 and April 8, 2022.

No illnesses have been reported.

Products subject to recall share the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection.

Impacted packages include Nature’s Reserve All Natural Grass Fed Ground Beef, Thomas Farms’ Grass Fed Ground Beef Patties and Ground Beef, and SE Grocers’ Naturally Better Grass Fed Beef and Ground Beef Patties.

See a full list of recalled product codes, along with images of the affected labels.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is worried some products may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Anyone who purchased a recalled product is urged not to consume them, and to throw them away or seek a return immediately.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, most often starting three to four days after exposure. People usually recover within a week.

Anyone with questions may call the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).