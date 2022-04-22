RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues | Swimmer banned for appearing at Putin rally | Photos
Best Buy recalls Insignia air fryer products over fire hazards

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

April 22, 2022, 6:54 AM

Best Buy is recalling Insignia’s 3.4qt Analog Air Fryer.

Photo courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Best Buy is recalling Insignia’s 3.4qt Digital Air Fryer.

Photo courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Best Buy is recalling Insignia’s Family Size Analog Air Fryer.

Photo courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Best Buy is recalling Insignia’s Family Size Digital Air Fryer.

Photo courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Best Buy is recalling Insignia’s 5-qt. Analog Air Fryer.

Photo courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Best Buy is recalling some Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens after reports of injuries and property damage when the products caught on fire, burned or melted.

The U.S. Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. It applies to about 635,000 units in the U.S. and 137,000 in Canada.

Sixty-eight U.S. consumers and 36 Canadian customers reported the issue to Best Buy, according to the Product Safety Commission.

According to those reports, two people were hurt from the products, including a child whose leg was injured. And seven people had minor property damage.

The Insignia products were sold for between $30 and $150 in Best Buy stores and online at the company’s website, as well as on eBay and Google, from November 2018 through February 2022.

The air fryers and air fryer ovens ranged in size from 3.4 quarts to 10 quarts. They have plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies that are black or stainless steel.

The following product numbers can be returned for a refund:

  • NS-AF32DBK9;
  • NS-AF32MBK9;
  • NS-AF50MBK9;
  • NS-AF53DSS0;
  • NS-AF53MSS0;
  • NS-AF55DBK9;
  • NS-AFO6DBK1;
  • NS-AFO6DSS1.

You can check the model number on the bottom of the product.

Consumers shouldn’t use the air fryers and air fryer ovens.

They can be returned to Best Buy for store credit of $50, or more if you have a receipt that lists a higher price. You don’t need a receipt to receive the store credit of $50.

Best Buy said it contacted all known purchasers directly about the problem.

Jessica Kronzer

