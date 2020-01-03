Subaru recall involves more than 250,000 cars sold in last 3 years

If you've recently purchased a Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, Ascent or Impreza, find your vehicle identification number and check the automaker's recall website.

Consumer Reports says an engine problem could allow oil to enter places that could cause the car to lose power. The faulty part could also come loose and damage the engine.

If you recently purchased one of the noted Subaru models, your dealer will inspect your car and make the repair at no cost. If the engine has already been damaged, the dealer will replace the parts or the entire engine.

Subaru said it has already contacted the owners of the Crosstrek and Impreza and will contact owners of the other cars by Jan. 24.

Subaru sold almost 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2018.

The models involved in the recall, and how many of each, are listed below:

2018 Subaru Crosstrek SUVs manufactured from May 9, 2017 through April 3, 2018: 83,499

2017-2018 Subaru Impreza hatchbacks manufactured from Oct. 20, 2016 through March 2, 2018: 80,219

2017-2018 Subaru Impreza sedans manufactured from Nov. 4, 2016 through March 5, 2019: 41,282

2019 Subaru Forester SUVs manufactured from July 4, 2018 through March 21, 2019: 33,383

2019 Subaru Ascent SUVs manufactured from Feb. 22, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2018: 18,193

Subaru Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid SUVs manufactured from Sept. 11, 2018 – Oct. 8, 2018: 37

