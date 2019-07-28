Taco seasonings recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A recall has been placed on two taco season spice blends sold by Williams Foods due to the presence of salmonella in some packages.

The Mincing Spice Company — which supplies the cumin used in both Great Value and HEB taco seasoning blends — issued the recall after a sample of cumin tested positive for possible salmonella contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration released the following chart showing which brands and use-by dates are impacted by the recall.

The affected brands are sold in select stores throughout Virginia, Maryland and D.C. More information can be found on the FDA’s website.

In a statement, the producer said its recall is precautionary and that there have been no known cases of illness linked to its cumin products.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Children, the elderly and persons with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk of severe illness.

Customers are advised to either throw out any impacted taco seasonings, or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

