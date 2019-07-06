Eye drops and ointments recalled because they may not be sterile

Look twice when getting ready this weekend.
Some eye drops and ointments sold over-the-counter at major retailers are being recalled due to fears that they may not be sterile.
Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. has voluntarily recalled Walgreens and Walmart store brand products and a third recall for Perrigo prescription ointments, according to notices for recalls posted online by the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA warns that the use of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile, “may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death.”
To date, Altaire has received no reports of death or injury from using the products recalled, according to the FDA.
The recall is due to management concerns regarding the “sufficiency of quality assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility,” the recall notice states.
The products recalled for Walmart are the following:
- Product Description: Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374320 NDC #: 49035-189-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17196
|07/19
|08/15/2017
|17292
|09/19
|11/03/2017
|17355
|11/19
|12/22/2017
|19040
|02/21
|03/26/2019
- Product Description: Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops W-M item #: 567371432 NDC #: 49035-887-13 Package Size: 15 mL:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|19128
|05/21
|06/20/2019
|19009
|01/21
|01/28/2019
|19003
|01/21
|02/21/2019
|19034
|01/21
|03/07/2019
|19060
|02/21
|04/22/2019
|19061
|02/21
|05/21/2019
|18252
|10/20
|11/21/2018
|18058
|03/20
|03/22/2018
|18224
|09/20
|09/26/2018
|18185
|07/20
|08/27/2018
|18152
|06/20
|07/05/2018
|18159
|06/20
|07/18/2018
|18091
|04/20
|06/07/2018
|18090
|04/20
|04/27/2018
|18069
|03/20
|04/04/2018
- Product Description: Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment W-M item #: 563031651 NDC #: 49035-875-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|SAJ
|01/21
|03/23/2018
|SFE
|06/21
|07/05/2018
|SIA
|09/21
|10/23/2018
|RIE
|09/20
|09/28/2017
|REH
|05/20
|07/21/2017
|RAD
|01/20
|05/23/2017
|TAH
|01/22
|02/14/2019
|TDD
|04/22
|05/29/2019
- Product Description: Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374319 NDC #: 49035-197-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17384
|12/19
|01/17/2018
|17259
|08/19
|10/27/2017
|19002
|01/21
|01/22/2019
|19041
|02/21
|04/09/2019
|18222
|09/20
|09/25/2018
|18084
|04/20
|06/15/2018
- Product Description: Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment W-M item #: 551282425 NDC #: 49035-191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|SKG
|08/21
|12/18/2018
|SHK
|08/21
|10/09/2018
|SHJ
|08/21
|09/13/2018
|SEC
|05/21
|07/13/2018
|SCB
|03/21
|01/14/2019
|SBC
|02/21
|03/21/2019
|RLB
|12/20
|12/27/2017
|RBB
|02/20
|04/28/2017
|RHR
|08/20
|10/04/2017
|RFK
|06/20
|07/28/2017
|RAB
|01/20
|03/21/2017
|TAD
|01/22
|01/25/2019
|TAQ
|01/22
|03/18/2019
|TBI
|02/22
|04/29/2019
|TDB
|04/22
|06/07/2019
|QHE
|08/19
|09/27/2016
|QJD
|10/19
|12/07/2016
|SGE
|07/21
|08/07/2018
- Product Description: Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack W-M item #: 567368000 NDC #: 49035-883-59 Package Size: 3.5g and 15mL:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|KT19146
|02/21
|06/05/2019
|KT18133
|04/20
|12/12/2018
|KT18194
|07/20
|01/15/2019
|KT18129
|02/20
|05/25/18
- Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack W-M item #: 567371433 NDC #: 49035-885-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|19137
|05/22
|06/06/2019
|19022
|01/22
|02/18/2019
- Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 563031654 NDC # 49035-882-54: Package Size: 25 count (0.6 mL fill):
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|RKP
|11/19
|01/08/2018
|RIN
|09/19
|12/22/2017
|SLC
|12/20
|01/16/2019
|RIF
|09/19
|10/10/2017
|TBE
|02/21
|03/26/2019
|TBI
|02/21
|05/15/2019
|SHB
|08/20
|10/03/2018
- Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 567367998 NDC #: 49035-882-52 Package Size: 7.5 mL:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|19015
|01/21
|02/06/2019
|19117
|04/21
|05/20/2019
|18080
|07/20
|08/02/2018
|18111
|05/20
|05/25/2018
- Product Description: Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size:10 mL:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|19011
|01/21
|04/01/2019
|18052
|02/20
|03/26/2018
|18266
|10/20
|01/15/2019
|18178
|07/20
|08/20/2018
|17385
|12/19
|01/24/2018
- Product Description: Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size: 10 mL (Note: Support Harmony packaging was discontinued in January 2018):
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17290
|09/19
|11/03/2017
The products recalled for Walgreens are the following:
- Product Description: Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Walgreens item #: 801483 NDC #: 0363-0185-13 Package Size: 15 mL:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|19095
|04/21
|05/14/19
- Product Description: Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack Walgreens item #: 801477 NDC #: 0363-0185-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|19095
|04/21
|05/14/19
- Product Description: Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment Walgreens item #: 801482 NDC #: 0363-7500-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|TCI
|03/21
|05/08/2019
- Product Description: Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens item #: 801402 NDC #: 0363-0193-13 Package Size: 15 mL:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|19105
|04/22
|05/24/2019
|19050
|02/22
|05/23/2019
- Product Description: Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing Walgreens item #: 801486 NDC #: 0363-0191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram:
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|TDB
|04/22
|05/24/2019
Check products at home by looking up the specific lot numbers on the FDA website for Walmart and Walgreens.
