Eye drops and ointments recalled because they may not be sterile

Some eye drops and ointments sold over-the-counter at major retailers are being recalled due to fears that they may not be sterile.

Look twice when getting ready this weekend.

Some eye drops and ointments sold over-the-counter at major retailers are being recalled due to fears that they may not be sterile.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. has voluntarily recalled Walgreens and Walmart store brand products and a third recall for Perrigo prescription ointments, according to notices for recalls posted online by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA warns that the use of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile, “may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death.”

To date, Altaire has received no reports of death or injury from using the products recalled, according to the FDA.

The recall is due to management concerns regarding the “sufficiency of quality assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility,” the recall notice states.

The products recalled for Walmart are the following:

Product Description: Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374320 NDC #: 49035-189-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17196 07/19 08/15/2017 17292 09/19 11/03/2017 17355 11/19 12/22/2017 19040 02/21 03/26/2019

Product Description: Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops W-M item #: 567371432 NDC #: 49035-887-13 Package Size: 15 mL:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19128 05/21 06/20/2019 19009 01/21 01/28/2019 19003 01/21 02/21/2019 19034 01/21 03/07/2019 19060 02/21 04/22/2019 19061 02/21 05/21/2019 18252 10/20 11/21/2018 18058 03/20 03/22/2018 18224 09/20 09/26/2018 18185 07/20 08/27/2018 18152 06/20 07/05/2018 18159 06/20 07/18/2018 18091 04/20 06/07/2018 18090 04/20 04/27/2018 18069 03/20 04/04/2018

Product Description: Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment W-M item #: 563031651 NDC #: 49035-875-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SAJ 01/21 03/23/2018 SFE 06/21 07/05/2018 SIA 09/21 10/23/2018 RIE 09/20 09/28/2017 REH 05/20 07/21/2017 RAD 01/20 05/23/2017 TAH 01/22 02/14/2019 TDD 04/22 05/29/2019

Product Description: Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374319 NDC #: 49035-197-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17384 12/19 01/17/2018 17259 08/19 10/27/2017 19002 01/21 01/22/2019 19041 02/21 04/09/2019 18222 09/20 09/25/2018 18084 04/20 06/15/2018

Product Description: Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment W-M item #: 551282425 NDC #: 49035-191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SKG 08/21 12/18/2018 SHK 08/21 10/09/2018 SHJ 08/21 09/13/2018 SEC 05/21 07/13/2018 SCB 03/21 01/14/2019 SBC 02/21 03/21/2019 RLB 12/20 12/27/2017 RBB 02/20 04/28/2017 RHR 08/20 10/04/2017 RFK 06/20 07/28/2017 RAB 01/20 03/21/2017 TAD 01/22 01/25/2019 TAQ 01/22 03/18/2019 TBI 02/22 04/29/2019 TDB 04/22 06/07/2019 QHE 08/19 09/27/2016 QJD 10/19 12/07/2016 SGE 07/21 08/07/2018

Product Description: Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack W-M item #: 567368000 NDC #: 49035-883-59 Package Size: 3.5g and 15mL:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date KT19146 02/21 06/05/2019 KT18133 04/20 12/12/2018 KT18194 07/20 01/15/2019 KT18129 02/20 05/25/18

Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack W-M item #: 567371433 NDC #: 49035-885-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19137 05/22 06/06/2019 19022 01/22 02/18/2019

Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 563031654 NDC # 49035-882-54: Package Size: 25 count (0.6 mL fill):

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RKP 11/19 01/08/2018 RIN 09/19 12/22/2017 SLC 12/20 01/16/2019 RIF 09/19 10/10/2017 TBE 02/21 03/26/2019 TBI 02/21 05/15/2019 SHB 08/20 10/03/2018

Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 567367998 NDC #: 49035-882-52 Package Size: 7.5 mL:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19015 01/21 02/06/2019 19117 04/21 05/20/2019 18080 07/20 08/02/2018 18111 05/20 05/25/2018

Product Description: Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size:10 mL:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19011 01/21 04/01/2019 18052 02/20 03/26/2018 18266 10/20 01/15/2019 18178 07/20 08/20/2018 17385 12/19 01/24/2018

Product Description: Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size: 10 mL (Note: Support Harmony packaging was discontinued in January 2018):

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17290 09/19 11/03/2017

The products recalled for Walgreens are the following:

Product Description: Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Walgreens item #: 801483 NDC #: 0363-0185-13 Package Size: 15 mL:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19095 04/21 05/14/19

Product Description: Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack Walgreens item #: 801477 NDC #: 0363-0185-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19095 04/21 05/14/19

Product Description: Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment Walgreens item #: 801482 NDC #: 0363-7500-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date TCI 03/21 05/08/2019

Product Description: Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens item #: 801402 NDC #: 0363-0193-13 Package Size: 15 mL:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19105 04/22 05/24/2019 19050 02/22 05/23/2019

Product Description: Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing Walgreens item #: 801486 NDC #: 0363-0191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram:

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date TDB 04/22 05/24/2019

Check products at home by looking up the specific lot numbers on the FDA website for Walmart and Walgreens.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.