Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber

Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets are being recalled because they may be contaminated with rubber. See photos of the recalled products.

WASHINGTON — Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling about 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety said.

The recall specifically applies to the five-pound plastic packages of “Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets” that were distributed nationwide with a best if used by date of Nov. 26, 2019, a case code of 3308SDL03 and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59.

The recalled products have an establishment number P-13556 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Anyone who purchased the recalled chicken nuggets should not eat them. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions yet.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of extraneous material in the product, said the USDA.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.

