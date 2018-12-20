Wegmans recalls cauliflower products amid E. coli concerns

Although no illnesses have yet been reported, E. coli concerns led to a recall of certain Wegmans products that contain cauliflower. See the list.

WASHINGTON — E. coli concerns have led to a recall of certain Wegmans products that contain cauliflower.

Although no illnesses have yet been reported, Wegmans is recalling the following products. which were sold in the produce department between Dec. 7 and Dec. 18.:

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice 1 lb. package with the UPC No. 25313500000

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 8 oz. package with the UPC No. 25307200000

Wegmans Stir-Fry Blend (with cauliflower) 1 lb. package with the UPC No. 25335800000

Wegmans Veggie (cauliflower) Rice Blend sold by the pound with the UPC No. 253162000000

The products may be contaminated with E. coli O157: H7, which can cause diarrhea with bloody stools, according to a news release from Wegmans. This type of E. coli can develop into Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a type of kidney failure that may be deadly and is most likely to occur in children and the elderly.

The recalled products were distributed to 98 Wegmans stores in Virginia, Maryland and four other states.

Anyone who purchased the recalled products can return them for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call 1-855-934-3663.

