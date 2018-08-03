Almond milk recalled for containing milk

More than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk are being voluntarily recalled because of the possibility of them containing milk, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

HP Hood LLC is voluntarily recalling more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because of the possibility of them containing milk, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The product is safe to drink unless the consumer has a milk allergy or sensitivity, according to an FDA news release.

There has been one report of an allergic reaction where medical treatment or hospitalization was not required, the release said.

The half-gallon cartons were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the FDA.

Those units that were recalled represent less than .8 percent of half-gallon containers of the Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk shipped by Hood in the last 12 months.

The recall only applies to refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018. To identify the affected products, consumers should look for the stamped information printed as:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 ( 07:36 — 20:48 ) H5 L1 51-4109

) 51-4109 USE BY: SEP 02 18 ( 07:36 — 20:48 ) H5 L2 51-4109

) 51-4109 USE BY: SEP 02 18 ( 07:36 — 20:48 ) H6 L1 51-4109

) 51-4109 USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 — 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

The carton will also have a UPC bar code of “41570 05621” on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts.

