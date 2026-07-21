KKR Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Tuesday reported a loss…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $116.4 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.95 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 58 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $85.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.2 million.

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