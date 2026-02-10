Ares Commercial Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $13.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $23.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $902,000, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $97.6 million.

Ares Commercial Real Estate shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

