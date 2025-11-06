Wheeler Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Thursday reported…

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $2 million, or $4.20 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $8.9 million, or a loss of 83 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, posted revenue of $23.8 million in the period.

