Ares Commercial Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $4.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $23.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.49. A year ago, they were trading at $6.49.

