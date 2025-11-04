Anywhere Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13…

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13 million in its third quarter.

The Madison, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The real estate brokerage operator posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.

