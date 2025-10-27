Alexandria Real Estate Equities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) on Monday reported a key measure…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The Pasadena, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $377.8 million, or $2.22 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.31 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $234.9 million, or $1.38 per share.

The life science real estate company posted revenue of $751.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $756.2 million.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.98 to $9.04 per share.

The company’s shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $77.87, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARE

