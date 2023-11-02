Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
NexPoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 8:35 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $18 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NREF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

