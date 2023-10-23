VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
KKR Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 6:16 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported profit of $27.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $163.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $44.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KREF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

