What are Maryland’s most affordable housing markets?

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 20, 2023, 11:15 AM

Montgomery County is a pricey housing market, with a median selling price of more than $610,000 in May, but there are places in Maryland that are more affordable. Some, considerably more affordable.

According to Maryland Realtors, the median selling price in Allegany County — that’s the Cumberland area — was just $127,450 in May. That’s down 3.7% from the median price in May last year. Allegany County ranks as one of the most affordable counties in the country.

Somerset County — on the Chesapeake Bay — ranks as the second-most affordable area, with a median selling price in May of $162,000, down 25.7% from May of 2022, though that’s based on just 17 sales last month.

Baltimore City ranks as the third-most affordable place in Maryland. In May, the median selling price was $225,000, down 6.3% from 2022.

Only six Maryland counties, including Baltimore City, had median selling prices of less than $400,000 in May. The statewide median selling price was $411,000, up 1.5% from May of last year.

There were 6,657 home sales across the state of Maryland last month, down 24.2% from a year earlier.

Here are sales trends by Maryland county in May, courtesy of Maryland Realtors:

Sales trends of Maryland counties in May 2023. (Courtesy Maryland Realtors)

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

