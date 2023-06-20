What are Maryland’s most affordable housing markets?

Montgomery County is a pricey housing market, with a median selling price of more than $610,000 in May, but there are places in Maryland that are more affordable. Some, considerably more affordable.

According to Maryland Realtors, the median selling price in Allegany County — that’s the Cumberland area — was just $127,450 in May. That’s down 3.7% from the median price in May last year. Allegany County ranks as one of the most affordable counties in the country.

Somerset County — on the Chesapeake Bay — ranks as the second-most affordable area, with a median selling price in May of $162,000, down 25.7% from May of 2022, though that’s based on just 17 sales last month.

Baltimore City ranks as the third-most affordable place in Maryland. In May, the median selling price was $225,000, down 6.3% from 2022.

Only six Maryland counties, including Baltimore City, had median selling prices of less than $400,000 in May. The statewide median selling price was $411,000, up 1.5% from May of last year.

There were 6,657 home sales across the state of Maryland last month, down 24.2% from a year earlier.

Here are sales trends by Maryland county in May, courtesy of Maryland Realtors: