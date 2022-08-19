225-unit development pitched near Haymarket

A New Jersey-based developer submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County to construct 225 homes near Haymarket.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket.

K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the project.

The company wants to change the land-use designation of about 80.8 acres across four parcels from agricultural zoning to planned mixed residential.

The properties, which are near the intersection of Allaire Drive and Old Carolina Road, are owned by Charles and Patricia Limage, Patrick Cronin, Valerie Walker and James Jackson. K. Hovnanian is under contract to purchase the land.

The entrance to the property would come off Old Carolina and Thoroughfare roads.

The application includes pocket parks, natural areas and playgrounds.

“Grayson Overlook is intended to fit in with the existing character of single-family development in this portion of Prince William County while providing high-quality amenities to the residents of this new community,” the application says.

The project is expected to generate 144 students for the school division and put particular stress on Ronald Reagan Middle School. To mitigate the impact, the company is pledging to provide $755,308 to the county.

The developer is also proposing $381,600 for the impact on Fire and Rescue, $59,636 for police and $22,845 for parks.

No public meetings have been scheduled on the project.