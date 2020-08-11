CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region ‘not out of the woods yet,' experts say | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Officials earmark $40 million for rent, mortgage assistance

The Associated Press

August 11, 2020, 10:56 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are using $40 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to help people struggling to make their rent or mortgage payments because of the pandemic.

Officials are reopening the Delaware Housing Assistance Program to provide financial assistance for renters affected by COVID-19.

The program was initially launched in March but halted in April following an overwhelming number of applications.

The program will offer up to $5,000 to eligible renters affected by coronavirus-related business closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, or unpaid leave.

State officials expect to use up to $500 million in federal money to cover unemployment benefits for the thousands of Delawareans out of work.

