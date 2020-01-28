Where DC-area rents are rising the most

The Washington Metro region ranked as eighth most expensive market for average apartment rent in 2019, according to apartment search site RentCafe.

Buying a house or a condo in the D.C. market isn’t cheap, but neither is renting: The Washington Metro region ranked as eighth most expensive market for average apartment rent in 2019, according to apartment search site RentCafe.

The average rent for all apartment types in the District for December was $2,236 per month, up 4.3% from the previous year. The average rent in Arlington rose 4.5% in 2019, to $2,252 a month. Alexandria rents rose 2.9% last year, to an average $1,752.

Nationally, rents rose an average 3% in 2019.

Manhattan remained the most expensive place for renters in 2019, with an average rent across all apartment types of $4,211 per month. Manhattan was followed by San Francisco, at $3,688 per month; Boston, at $3,438 per month; Brooklyn, New York, at $2,929 per month; and San Jose, at $2,685 per month.

Phoenix experienced the biggest annual increase in rents, jumping 9.6% last year.

RentCafe ranks markets by average rents, broken down by large, mid-sized and small series. See the results below.

