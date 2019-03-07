Darcars Automotive scion’s Potomac home hits market for $6M

Tammy Darvish, daughter of John Darvish Sr., who founded Maryland-based Darcars Automotive Group car dealership chain, is selling her Potomac home for just shy of $6 million.

Tammy Darvish, daughter of John Darvish Sr., who founded Maryland-based Darcars Automotive Group car dealership chain, is selling her Potomac home for just shy of $6 million.

The $5,995,000, property at 9811 Avenel Farm Drive sits on two lush, wooded acres. It’s a French-style, three-story, single-family home with six bedroom suites — each with its own bathroom.

As one might guess, the home is also huge, with nearly 14,000 square feet of space.

In addition, it boasts what realtors say is a top-of-the-line family kitchen, catering kitchen, lower-level bar, billiards room, wine cellar and a four-car garage.

Tammy Darvish’s three-level, single-family home sits on two acres at 9811 Avenel Farm Drive in Potomac, Maryland. (Courtesy Washington Fine Properties)

The listing agents are Anne Killeen and Robert Hryniewicki, Adam T. Rackliffe and Christopher R. Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Darvish is now the chief operating officer at Tysons Corner, Virginia-based Capital Automotive Real Estate Services Inc.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.