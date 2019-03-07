202
Darcars Automotive scion’s Potomac home hits market for $6M

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP March 7, 2019
Tammy Darvish, daughter of John Darvish Sr., who founded Maryland-based Darcars Automotive Group car dealership chain, is selling her Potomac home for just shy of $6 million.

The $5,995,000, property at 9811 Avenel Farm Drive sits on two lush, wooded acres. It’s a French-style, three-story, single-family home with six bedroom suites — each with its own bathroom.

As one might guess, the home is also huge, with nearly 14,000 square feet of space.

In addition, it boasts what realtors say is a top-of-the-line family kitchen, catering kitchen, lower-level bar, billiards room, wine cellar and a four-car garage.

The listing agents are Anne Killeen and Robert Hryniewicki, Adam T. Rackliffe and Christopher R. Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Darvish is now the chief operating officer at Tysons Corner, Virginia-based Capital Automotive Real Estate Services Inc.

