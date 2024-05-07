Live Radio
Angel Oak: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 7:14 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $12.9 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period.

Angel Oak shares have climbed roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOMR

