The town council of Haymarket, Virginia, has unanimously passed an ordinance that regulates how and where e-bikes and e-scooters can be ridden.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Haymarket cracks down on e-bikes, e-scooters

The town council of Haymarket, Virginia, has unanimously passed an ordinance that regulates how and where e-bikes and e-scooters can be ridden.

Haymarket Mayor TracyLynn Pater has said walkability is a top priority in the town of 1,600, located just off Interstate 66, in Prince William County.

The ordinance, which was passed Tuesday, bans electric vehicles from riding on the town’s sidewalks, requiring them to only be operated on roadways.

Riders ages 14 and under have to wear helmets and be under the direct supervision of an adult.

The 9-page ordinance prohibits riders from wearing one or more earphones while operating the vehicles.

When parked on sidewalks, e-bikes and e-scooters must provide a 4-foot zone to avoid impeding pedestrians.

The speed limit for e-bikes and e-scooters is 25 mph, which is the same speed as many of the roads in Haymarket.

Companies that want to rent the devices in Haymarket will have to pay a $5,000 fee up front, and maintain a $5,000 surety bond which the town can use to pay costs for removing and storing bikes and scooters that don’t comply with the town’s licensing requirements.

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