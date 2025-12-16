Potomac Mills to welcome new pickleball club in Woodbridge

A membership-based pickleball organization with several locations nationwide is putting down roots in eastern Prince William County.

Ace Pickleball Club – whose sites span from California to Florida and Massachusetts – is set to open a ten-court club over approximately 32,600 square feet at the 2 mile-long Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge. The Washington Business Journal first reported Ace’s plans.

According to county plans, the new club will feature ten full-size courts, two smaller “dinking” courts, an event space, stretching area and changing rooms. The facility will be designed by Red Architecture of Columbus, Ohio.

Ace Pickleball will replace American Freight, a discount furniture and appliance retailer that closed a year ago after a brief tenure at Potomac Mills.

The owner of the Ace Pickleball Club is listed as Embarq Group LLC of Alpharetta, Ga., and its leader, Mohammed Chaudhry.

Ace is set for unit 707 at Potomac Mills, next to Off Limitz Adventure Park.

According to its website, Ace Pickleball members get access to unlimited open play, court reservations, social mixers and tournaments, a ball machine and paddle demos.

Ace will bolster the mall’s slew of other entertainment options, including Off Limitz, the upcoming Slick City Action Park, Round 1 Bowling & Arcade, AMC Theatres, Aim Point and Kids Jungle Playground.