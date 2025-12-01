Live Radio
1 killed in early morning crash in Prince William County that closed portions of I-66

WTOP Staff

December 24, 2025, 11:12 AM

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 66 in Prince William County, Virginia, Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 5:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at the 48-mile marker, according to Virginia State Police.

The person who was killed has not been publicly identified.

WTOP’s Traffic Center reported all eastbound lanes near Virginia State Route 234/Prince William Parkway (#44) were blocked for over three hours after the crash.

All lanes reopened after 9:30 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

map of i 66 crash
(Courtesy Google Maps)

