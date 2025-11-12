Prince William’s Chinn Park Library to close Nov. 26 for extensive renovations

Prince William's Chinn Park Library will be closed for at least six months beginning Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. for an extensive renovation project.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The facility at 13065 Chinn Park Drive near Woodbridge is expected to reopen in summer 2026.

The renovation, a collaboration between Prince William Public Libraries and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development and Tourism will introduce new spaces for the greater Prince William community, focusing on resources, support and tools for small businesses and entrepreneurs, according to a county news release.

During the closure, a smaller temporary “library” will open in the Administrative Support Center’s Trustee Conference Room on the lower level of Chinn Park Library beginning Jan. 20. The temporary library space will be open to the public during the renovation on Mondays – Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering access to the library’s collection, computers, Wi-Fi and additional services.

Holds can be picked up at Chinn Park Library through Nov. 23. From Nov. 24 through Jan. 18, holds will be available for pickup at Lake Ridge Library. Beginning Jan. 20, holds can be picked up at the Chinn Park Administrative Support Center Library Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Book Drop will be closed beginning Nov. 26. Books can be dropped off at any of the library system’s 11 other locations or one of its three off-site book drops.

When the renovated library reopens in summer 2026, it will feature multiple new and updated spaces for the public. Chinn Park Library will feature the system’s third makerspace alongside Bull Run and Central libraries, with equipment and technology geared toward helping local businesses and new business owners, the release said.

“We’re committed to providing access to our libraries, even while enhancing our spaces,” said Jennifer Patterson, director of Prince William Public Libraries. “The short-term solution of having a smaller library space available during the renovation ensures the public can still browse for new books, research job opportunities on our computers, and enjoy our inviting spaces.”

The new floor plan will accommodate three small study rooms, a quiet study room and an enhanced space for Chinn Park Library’s Management and Government Information Center, a specialized service designed to support business owners and nonprofits.

Another highlight of the renovation will be a new small business resource center led by the economic development and tourism department.

Officials say the Chinn Park renovation marks a significant step in strengthening resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the community while also enhancing the space for the general public to enjoy. Renovation updates can be found at pwcva.gov/library.