The VA250 Mobile Museum will spend the week in Prince William

The VA250 Mobile Museum, celebrating America’s upcoming semiquincentennial and Virginia’s role in the nation’s founding, rolls into Manassas Monday.

The free traveling exhibit will be parked outside the Manassas Museum and open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It then heads to Woodbridge, at Rippon Lodge Historic site, Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An interactive and immersive “museum on wheels,” the exhibit dubbed “Out of Many, One” brings key stories of Virginia’s rich history to schools, museums, local events and fairs, highlighting every region of the state, according to va250.org/mobile-museum/.

The museum will be at Heritage Farm Museum in Sterling Nov. 5 through the 10th.