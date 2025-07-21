Prince William Supervisor Bob Weir dies

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Weir, a Republican, represented the Gainesville District since February 2023, when he was elected in a special election to succeed Pete Candland. He won the general election unopposed that fall.

The Board of County Supervisors praised Weir’s commitment to the community in the release:

“It is with deep sadness and profound respect that we mourn the passing of our dear colleague and friend, Supervisor Robert ‘Bob’ Weir. He served with unwavering dedication and integrity.

Bob was certainly a character – underneath his tough façade was a heart of pure gold who cared deeply about our community. He was not only a respected leader but also a neighbor, a mentor, and a friend to many. Bob served with humility and purpose, always guided by his belief in good governance and civic responsibility. His contributions to our county reflect a vision rooted in preserving the character of our neighborhoods while preparing for the future.

Bob’s legacy will endure in the lives he touched, the policies he helped shape, and the example he set for future generations of public servants.

We extend our deepest condolences to Bob’s family, friends, staff and all who were inspired by his leadership. And we are honored to have had the privilege of working alongside him.

He will be deeply missed.”

A vocal data center critic, Weir was involved in public service for more than two decades, serving multiple terms on both the Haymarket Town Council and the Haymarket Planning Commission and on advisory boards and community organizations.

According to his biography on the county website, Weir lived most of his life in the commonwealth, graduating from the University of Virginia. He and his wife had three children.

The bio states: “Bob’s passion lies with encouraging and empowering the residents of Prince William County to always demand from their elected officials: fiscal responsibility and transparency; strict adherence to adopted policies and state mandated procedures; awareness that we must never stop improving the quality of public education; and always make public safety a top priority.”