Prince William supervisors approve training facility agreement with ICE in controversial vote

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has renewed a contract with federal immigration officials to let federal officers continue using the county’s weapons training facility.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has renewed a contract with federal immigration officials to let federal officers continue using the county’s weapons training facility.

During the board’s May 13 meeting, supervisors narrowly voted to extend a contract that allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to use the county’s Mike Pennington Scenario-Based Training Center at 7751 Doane Drive, Manassas.

While several of the Democratic supervisors, including Chair Deshundra Jefferson, voted against the measure, Democratic Supervisor Andrea Bailey voted with the board’s three Republican supervisors — Tom Gordy, Bob Weir and Yesli Vega — to approve the proposal 4-3. Supervisor Victor Angry, a Democrat, was absent from the meeting.

The Prince William County Police Department first entered into an agreement with both ICE and Customs and Border Protection in 2024. The agency is required to reassess and update the arrangement annually.

The county will receive nearly $53,000 from the Department of Homeland Security to allow both ICE and Customs and Border Protection to use the facility in fiscal 2026. ICE agents will have classroom and range access for 30 days for $800 per day, while border patrol agents will have classroom and range access for 36 days at the same daily rate.

Several residents expressed concern about the county’s partnership with ICE, citing recent examples of what they believe is an overreach by the agency.

Immigration enforcement is a focal point of President Donald Trump’s administration, but several high-profile deportations have led to questions of legality and due process.

Maddie Burns, a resident of the Occoquan District, said the agreement sends a message to the community the county is “OK” with the tactics ICE uses.

“Allowing ICE more access to our county, our police department and its facilities, is not a vote for law and order,” Burns said. “In fact, ICE under Trump is antithetical to due process and civil rights, including to immigrants with legal status and to citizens.”

Another Occoquan District resident, Amanda Audette, spoke after the board had already approved the agreement and asked the supervisors to reconsider.

“I can’t help but feel like the optics of our county accepting money from an agency that’s not upholding their ideals or our ideals just looks really bad and seems unnecessary,” Audette said.

CASA, an immigrant advocacy organization in Virginia, also condemned the board’s vote.

“This is a betrayal,” Luis Aguilar, Virginia state director for CASA, said in a statement. “By siding with ICE, these supervisors have chosen to enable a federal agency known for terrorizing immigrant families and separating loved ones. Their vote prioritizes politics and policing over people.”

The county purchased the training center in 2023. The 65,000-square-foot facility, formerly the Elite Shooting Sports Complex, features four bays with up to 42 lanes for training and classroom space.