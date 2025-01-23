Prince William Co. man pleads guilty to killing four housemates in quadruple homicide

A Virginia man pleaded guilty to four first-degree murder charges in the 2022 killings of three family members of his ex-boyfriend's family and a housemate.

A Dale City, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to four first-degree murder charges in the 2022 killings of three family members of his ex-boyfriend’s family, and a housemate.

On Wednesday, a month before his jury trial was set to begin, 27-year-old David Nathaniel Maine pleaded guilty in the Oct. 17, 2022, deaths of recently-married Miguel Flores and Kelly Sotelo, Kelly’s daughter Karrie, and basement tenant Richard Corrales.

He also pleaded guilty to rape, abduction, forcible sodomy, and three gun charges — all felonies.

Maine was one of two tenants in the home on Mansfield Court that was owned by Flores and Sotelo, and occupied by her three children — Karrie, a 13-year-old daughter, and 26-year-old son Jimmy Inga, who Maine previously dated — according to the Prince William Times.

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said a week before the incident, Maine got angry and punched a hole in the wall. The next day, Inga texted Maine and told him he had to move out by the end of October.

Ashworth said when Flores and Sotelo returned to their home, the 13-year-old daughter saw Maine pull out a handgun and shoot Flores as her mother screamed, “David, no!”

The daughter ran to a neighbor’s home and called Inga, who called 911 to report Maine had fired in the home.

Separately, Maine called 911 and reported someone had shot into the home, but police found no evidence that someone else had done so.

Police found Flores’ body in the kitchen and Sotelo’s behind an upstairs door. The housemate’s body was found on his bed.

When police unrolled a blanket that was on Maine’s bed, they found Karrie’s body, with a fatal knife wound to her neck. Her hands were bound behind her back, Ashworth said, according to the Prince William Times report.

The prosecutor told the judge that investigators found a note on Maine’s computer, reading “I should not have killed them.”

According to court records, as part of the plea arrangement, prosecutors dropped aggravated murder charges, which carry mandatory life sentences.

Maine will be sentenced Aug. 21.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.