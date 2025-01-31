Leesylvania State Park fishing pier closed due to winter weather damage

The fishing pier at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge is closed due to structural damage done by ice and extreme winter weather.

Repairs are needed throughout the structure and management is working hard to get things fixed in a timely manner, Virginia State Parks said in a Friday morning news release.

“Most of the bracing has broken underneath and the roof portion of the pier also has extensive damage to the pillars holding it up,” Leesylvania State Park Manager Kenneth Ashdown said in the release. “It is not safe for the pier to be open to the public at this time and we hope to have this repaired as soon as possible.”

The park will remain open as these repairs will only impact the fishing area.

“The repairs might interfere with the night fishing programs that will be held in March, but we are looking to find another location for this program,” said Ashdown.