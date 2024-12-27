Haymarket-area veterans provide plaques to heroes without headstones

When American Legion Post 1799 Post Commander Carlos Collat learned there were 20 unmarked veteran graves at the Stonewall Memory Gardens Cemetery in Manassas, he had to act.

“[These veterans were] laid to rest without the proper military burial and benefits they earned through their service to our country,” Collat said. “These individuals rest in the forgotten ground, their lives known only to the cemetery.”

Collat served in the U.S. Army for 31 years as ground combat advisor, a combat helicopter pilot and fixed wing reconnaissance pilot in consecutive tours of Vietnam and Desert Storm, and he was wounded in action.

“Never leave anyone behind or forgotten [is the military motto],” he said. “Us veterans deserve more than dirt and grass and nothing else above us when we die.”

American Legion Post 1799 serves the Haymarket, Gainesville and Catharpin communities with 150 active members. It is currently involved in 30 ongoing projects in keeping with the organization’s four pillars: veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children and youth.

“We have a lot of heart. We have a lot of manpower,” Collat said. “Reach out and give back. That’s what we are all about.”

To address the issue at Stonewall cemetery, Post 1799 formed a “Respect Our Fallen Vets” committee. Its initial mission was to provide bronze plaques to mark the graves of veterans buried at Stonewall or other local cemeteries without headstones or personalized grave markers.

The plaques would identify them by name and include their military service, “so that these forgotten heroes will finally be given the recognition they earned,” Collat said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs provided the plaques at no cost, but the cost for each granite slab exceeded $1,300, including placement and perpetual upkeep. The post teamed with VFW Post 7589 in Manassas and VFW Post 12218 in Haymarket to fundraise.

Post members also wanted to include family members in the process of honoring the deceased. When the cemetery could not locate families, veterans took it upon themselves to find them.

Richard Martin of Delaplane, finance officer for Post 1799, who spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy, used his background in strategic planning to access records and information.

Martin found some of the cases fascinating, such as one gentleman who served in the Spanish American War and World War I. However, finding living relatives was the real victory. “It’s very gratifying and humbling; it just chokes you up,” he said.