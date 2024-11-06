Suspect in 2022 Woodbridge murder arrested at Dulles

A man wanted in connection with a 2022 robbery and murder in Woodbridge was arrested Sunday at Dulles International Airport as he tried to board a one-way flight to El Salvador, federal authorities said.

Christofer Antonio Argueta Ramirez, 19, of Woodbridge, was taken into custody at a departure gate after Customs and Border Protection officers noticed he had purchased a one-way ticket on an El Salvador-bound flight departing from Dulles at 1:30 a.m., CBP said in a news release.

“Officers encountered Argueta Ramirez at the departure gate, verified Argueta Ramirez’s identity, took him into custody, and escorted him back to CBP’s inspection station,” the release said. “CBP officers turned Argueta Ramirez over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.”

Argueta Ramirez was 17 years old at the time of the crime and was arrested shortly after the murder, but the charges were dismissed. Charges were later refiled, Prince William County police Lt. Jonathan Perok said.

Argueta Ramirez was one of two suspects in the disappearance and death of 20-year-old Jose Abelino Guerrero, who went missing on Dec. 21, 2022.

Two days after he was reported missing, Guerrero’s family found his car near Bel Air and Jeffries roads in Woodbridge with blood and evidence of a struggle inside, police said at the time.

Police said Guerrero and the suspects arranged to conduct a narcotics transaction on Dec. 21, but an altercation occurred and Guerrero “was stabbed multiple times.”

The suspects then drove the victim to Prince George’s County, Maryland, and discarded his body, police allege. His remains were found in January 2023.