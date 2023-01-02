2 teens charged with murder after Woodbridge man’s disappearance

A man and a male teenager are each charged with murder following last month's disappearance of a 20-year-old father from Woodbridge, Virginia.

Prince William County police said 19-year-old Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez and a 17-year-old male, both of Woodbridge, were arrested Thursday in connection to the death of Jose Abelino Guerrero.

Guerrero, the father of a young girl, went missing after leaving his residence on Lost Canyon Court on Dec. 21, 2022, according to family members. His vehicle was later found in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road two days later. Police found proof of a struggle and blood inside the car.

During the holiday season, Guerrero’s mother, Andrea Salgado told WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington that his 10-month-old daughter had to spend her first Christmas without her father.

Police said Ramirez and the teenager were identified as potential suspects as the investigation unfolded.

According to the investigation, Guerrero and the suspects met for a transaction of narcotics on Dec. 21. That’s when an altercation ensued, leaving Guerrero stabbed multiple times. Police said he presumably died of those injuries.

Following the incident, police said Guerrero’s body was driven to Prince George’s County, Maryland, by the suspects, where it was discarded.

After the body was discovered by authorities on Jan. 19, it went to the medical examiner’s office in Maryland for an autopsy.

Police said Guerrero’s death was the 12th homicide in Prince William County for 2022.

Court dates for both suspects are pending. Ramirez was charged with murder and stabbing in commission of a felony and is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail. The 17-year-old male was charged with murder and robbery and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.